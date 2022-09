Colban proposes 472.5 MW wind power in Chile

Colban SA seeks environmental approval to build up to 472.5 MW of wind power in the Biobío region, in central Chile.

The company’s proposal for the US$570 million (EUR 569.1 million) Junquillos project and associated environmental impact study (EIA) were accepted this week by Chile’s environmental assessment agency SEA for review.

According to publicly available documents, Junquillos will have 63 wind turbines with a capacity of up to 7.5 megawatts each. The machines will be installed in the commune of Mülsen Biobio.

Colban, which initially designed the 360 ??MW Junquillos project, said in the EIA that it expects to start construction sometime in the first half of 2024 and complete works in about 24 months.

If approved, Junquillos will be Colban’s second wind project. Its first wind farm, the 778 MW Horizonte, is currently under construction in the Antofagasta Region.

Currently, it produces clean electricity from large and small-scale run-of-the-river hydroelectric plants and two solar parks.