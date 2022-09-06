Sembcorp awards a new 180.6 MW wind order to Suzlon

Supply 86 wind turbines with a nominal power of 2.1 MW each. Wind farm to be completed by 2024 in Kanakagiribad, Bagalkot, Karnataka, with a total installed capacity of 180.6 MW, contributing to India’s national renewable energy targets.

This order is part of the bid won in SECI Tranche XI auctions by Sembcorp, which has operations spread across seven Indian states. A wind farm of this size can provide electricity to ~1.01 lakhs of homes and reduce ~4.07 lakhs tons of CO2 emissions per year

India’s largest wind power solutions provider today announced it has won a new order for the development of a 180.6 MW wind power project for Sembcorp’s renewable energy subsidiary, Green Infra Wind Energy Limited. Suzlon will install 86 wind turbines (WTG) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a nominal capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is located in Kanakagiribad, Bagalkot, Karnataka and is expected to start up in 2024.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and will execute the project, including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Speaking about winning the order, Ashwani Kumar, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “This is Sembcorp’s third repeat order. We are delighted to be partnering with them again and appreciate the customer confidence they have shown in our products and service offerings. services.”

“With the global consensus that renewable energy is the most viable weapon to combat the ‘climate emergency,’ there is a concerted global effort to increase wind and solar installations. We are also seeing momentum accelerating in India, with increased interest from all our stakeholders and customer segments to invest in renewable energy. Suzlon’s experience in the Indian wind power market over the past 27 years with products best suited to India’s varied wind regimes offers convenience and reliability to customers to establish wind energy projects around the world India, backed by our impeccable service offering.”

“Each Suzlon turbine with local content greater than 80%-90% and made domestically through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Suzlon turbines feature time-proven Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility grid to meet grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continually geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low-wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.

About Suzlon Group

The Suzlon Group is one of the world’s leading providers of renewable energy solutions with a presence in 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group is made up of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organization with more than twenty-seven years of operating history, the Group has a cumulative global installation of more than 19.4 GW* of wind power capacity, more than 5,550 employees of various nationalities and world-class manufacturing facilities. Suzlon is the only Indian wind energy company with a large in-house research and development (R&D) facility in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India. The Group is the custodian of over 13.4 GW of wind power assets in service in India, making it the third largest operations and maintenance company (over 9,200 wind turbines) in the Indian power sector. The Group also has ~2.5 GW of wind power assets in service outside of India, including wind turbines under service agreements for spares and repairs.

*Data until June 30, 2022