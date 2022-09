Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines ready for testing?

The V236-15.0 MW wind turbine pushes the boundaries of offshore wind power, with a single turbine capable of producing up to 80 GWh/year depending on site-specific conditions, which is enough power to power more than 20,000 homes.

The completion of the prototype V236-15.0 MW nacelle at the Lindø factory, Port of Odense, is the culmination of the dedicated efforts of a wide range of Vestas teams. The new design is now ready for testing.

“Colleagues across the Vestas value chain have worked very hard and collaborated closely to ensure rapid progress in the development and assembly of the V236-15.0 MW prototype, and we are taking important learnings with us as we move towards series production. ”, says the director of operations. Tommy Rahbek Nielsen.

The nacelle is currently preparing for a full series of tests to be carried out in the production environment at the Lindø factory. These tests ensure that any upgrade opportunities can be “preloaded” before final installation.

In addition to the mechanical tests, the vital software to control the turbine will undergo strict control to verify the integrity and function of all electrical and mechanical interfaces between the modules. The test program ends with the physical rotation of the turbine drive train before it is shipped to the Østerild test site for installation on the finished turbine.

“Completing the prototype V236-15.0 MW nacelle is a huge milestone and an important step forward for Vestas and our customers. Leveraging Vestas’ extensive proven technology, the new platform combines innovation with certainty to deliver industry-leading performance while leveraging the benefits of building on the supply chain of our entire product portfolio. The new marine platform forms a solid foundation for future products and upgrades,” explains Anders Nielsen, Chief Technology Officer at Vestas.

This prototype gondola is the first manifestation of Vestas’ modular gondola design. The modular components of the gondola take full advantage of industry standards, as the side compartments are dimensionally designed to correspond to general industry standards rather than defy them. The modular nacelle concept has been applied to Vestas’ latest EnVentus™ land-based turbines: the V162-7.2 MW and V172-7.2 MW.

V236-15.0 MW™ at a glance

The V236-15.0 MW is based on proven world-class technology and is designed to be efficient in marine environments around the world. With the largest swept area in the industry and a capacity factor of more than 60% of the 115.5m blades, the V236-15.0MW offers leading fleet performance for customers.

The V236-15.0 MW builds on Vestas’ world-class service and safety record and comes with a design life of 25 years or more, depending on site conditions.