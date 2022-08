Tuppadahalli, recognized as “Best Performing Wind Farm” for the year 2021-22 by the Indian Wind Power Association

The Indian Wind Power Association (IWPA) awarded ACCIONA Energía’s Tuppadahalli Wind Farm as “Best Performing Wind Farm”for the year 2021-22, in the category above 2 MW. Praveen Nair, BOP Manager, received the award at the ceremony held in Coimbatore on July 14.

This organization, of which ACCIONA Energía is a member, represents the stakeholders of the wind energy sector in India and, every year, awards its prizes in different categories. In this case, the factors that the committee took into consideration while awarding Tuppadahalli were its great performance and innovative measures to improve it, its low accident rates, and its strong environmental commitment. Under the latter premise, the association recognized its constant steps to develop enhancements to protect the fields as well as the CSR activities the company conducts to benefit local communities.

The Tuppadahalli Wind Farm (56.10MW) is the second largest of four operational ACCIONA Energía wind farms in India. Located in Karnataka, it produces 140GWh of clean energy per annum, powering around 35.000 homes and reducing 129.000t of CO2 emissions annually. The Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM), an Indian state-owned distribution utility, purchased the generated power under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA).