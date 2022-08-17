Capital Energy and GRI Towers Sevilla sign a wind energy agreement

The energy group is committed to promoting among its wind turbine suppliers, for the wind projects that it promotes in Andalusia or other communities until the end of 2024, the purchase of wind towers produced by this company from Seville. This agreement with GRI Towers Sevilla is part of Capital Energy’s commitment to Andalusia, a region in which it is developing 36 wind and solar projects, totaling 1,600 megawatts and involving an investment of around 1,500 million euros.

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company founded two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first vertically integrated 100% renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, and GRI Towers Sevilla, a leading company in the design and manufacture of wind towers and other steel structures for offshore wind business, have sealed a collaboration agreement through which they seek to promote the reindustrialization of Andalusia.

Within the framework of this agreement, the energy group undertakes to promote among its wind turbine suppliers, for the wind projects that they promote in Andalusia or other communities and that reach the ready to build status until the end of 2024, the purchase of wind towers produced by this company from Seville.

This memorandum of understanding, the result of Capital Energy’s commitment to the socioeconomic progress of all the territories in which it carries out its activity, and specifically Andalusia, also opens the door to new business possibilities for GRI Towers Sevilla and represents a new sample of the beneficial driving effect that the renewable energy sector exerts on local companies and employment.

In addition, and given the firm commitment of both companies to sustainable development, they will jointly explore other ways of collaboration related to the circular economy and the just transition, such as the design and development of initiatives associated with the optimization of production processes, as well as as well as the use of waste, in order to actively contribute to lengthening the life cycle of resources and providing solutions to the industrial fabric of the region. In addition, they will collaborate in the analysis of the optimization of energy resources, through projects in areas such as self-consumption, storage, green hydrogen, etc.

In order to develop all these industrial activities, Capital Energy and GRI Towers Sevilla undertake to promote: the creation of a job bank in coordination with Andalusian entities and public administrations; collaboration with professional centers and regional universities to organize training cycles for young people and professional recycling courses for unemployed people over 55 years of age; and the inclusion in their respective supply chains of local suppliers.

Firm commitment to Andalusia

Capital Energy has one of the nerve centers of its ambitious clean energy project in Andalusia. Not in vain, the group develops more than 1,600 megawatts (MW), both wind (approximately 1,050 MW) and photovoltaic (close to 600 MW), in this community, one of whose main strengths is the quality of its renewable resource, which is above the national average and that very few regions can match.

The construction of this portfolio, made up of 36 projects -25 wind and 11 solar-, would mean an investment of around 1,500 million euros, as well as the creation of more than 5,000 direct jobs, a fiscal contribution of more than 50 million euros and a contribution to the GDP of more than 300 million euros.

During the operation and maintenance of these facilities, Capital Energy would provide permanent and quality employment to around 200 Andalusian professionals and would generate an annual economic impact, through local and regional taxes, of nearly 5 million euros. It would also contribute to the GDP, each year, more than 33 million euros.

With this renewable capacity, the company would be capable of producing 4,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean electricity per year, equivalent to the energy consumption of more than 1.5 million homes, and would avoid the emission into the atmosphere of almost 1.5 million tons of CO2.

The locations of these facilities, in six of the eight Andalusian provinces -Almería, Cádiz, Granada, Huelva, Málaga and Seville-, have been selected after carrying out a multi-criteria analysis of all the variables involved -environmental, technical, urban, heritage, social , etc.- and after carrying out an extensive bibliographic review of all current legislation and regulations. The ones with the most megawatts and installations are Granada (564 MW and nine projects) and Almería (460 MW and eight). They are followed by Malaga (207 MW and five), Seville (201 MW and eight), Cádiz (137 MW and four) and Huelva (49 MW and two).

These figures show that Capital Energy wants to become a driving force for the social and economic development of Andalusia. It is about reconciling two objectives: that of contributing to the decarbonisation of the economy, through the implementation of renewable energies, and that of promoting the economic and social growth of all the territories in which it operates.

In line with this vision, the company has created the Territories Project, a differential initiative that combines its commitment to transforming the energy model and its desire to promote the development of communities.