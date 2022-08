ACP CEO Heather Zichal Statement on President Biden Signing the Inflation Reduction Act into Law

Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association, issued the following statement today after President Biden signed the historic Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law:

“With the stroke of the pen, a clean energy future is now the law of the land. This does for climate change and clean energy what the creation of Social Security did for America’s senior citizens. This law will put millions more Americans to work, ensure clean, renewable and reliable domestic energy is powering every American home, and save American consumers money.

For our industry, it’s the starting gun for a period of regulatory certainty which will triple the size of the U.S. clean energy industry and generate over $900 billion in economic activity through construction of new clean energy projects.

We commend President Biden, Senator Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, and the leaders and members of Congress who took this bold step. They’re on the right side of history.”