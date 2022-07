New York to install another 2 GW of offshore wind power

New York Governor Kathy Hochul launched the state’s third 2GW offshore wind application, to reach 9GW of offshore thaerogenerators by 2035.

The request follows an earlier request for information and will incorporate the first phase of New York’s $500 million (€488.5 million) investment program for ports, manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure. With the new round of bidding, the state will also introduce a “grid-ready” offshore transmission configuration that will ease the transition of offshore wind projects to a future renewable energy system.

The competition is administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), which will expect proposals by December 22, 2022. The projects awarded will add capacity that will generate electricity for at least 1.5 million homes. In New York.

According to the announcement, the tender is linked to commitments to promote local manufacturing and domestic steel production.

New York aims to get 70% of its total power from renewables by 2030 and have a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040. Currently, plans for five offshore wind farms are in “active development” to add more than 4.3 GW of capacity.