Vattenfall and Netto Germany Cooperate on Charging Infrastructure for Electric Mobility

Vattenfall and the grocery discounter Netto will cooperate in setting up fast charging stations in Germany. Initially, around 470 charging stations with 940 charging points are to be set up at over 270 Netto stores. The charging stations, which are accessible to everyone, will be supplied with electricity from renewable sources.

The construction of the fast-charging infrastructure with 180 kW and 360 kW charging points at Netto-owned properties is planned primarily in 2023 and 2024. Netto will provide the customer parking spaces in front of its stores, while Vattenfall will take over the planning, construction and operation of the stations.

The stations will be freely accessible to Netto customers as well as all other drivers of electric vehicles during Netto’s normal opening hours and represent a significant expansion of the Vattenfall charging network. Vattenfall and Netto also intend to expand the cooperation to further Netto rental properties.

“From our point of view, the offer of fast charging stations is an important element to increase the attractiveness of our stores,” says Ingo Panknin, CEO of Netto Germany. “In addition, we are achieving another important milestone in our sustainable corporate policy. Together with Vattenfall, we set an example in the expansion of the infrastructure for e-mobility with almost 1,000 new charging points.”

Tomas Björnsson

“We are pleased to have found another partner in Netto, who cares as much about the topic of e-mobility as we do. If the charging process can be easily and conveniently integrated into everyday life – especially when shopping at the supermarket, for example – clean mobility can be realised on a broad scale,” says Tomas Björnsson, Vice President E-mobility at Vattenfall.

In Germany, Netto operates 343 stores in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg, Berlin, Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Hamburg. Netto Aps. & Co. KG, with more than 6,000 employees, is a subsidiary of the Danish Salling Group, which also operates Netto stores in Denmark and Poland, among other countries