ACP CEO Heather Zichal Statement on Sen. Manchin and Sen. Schumer Deal on Clean Energy Developments

Following the announcement that U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to add the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to the budget reconciliation bill being negotiated in Congress, ACP CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement:

“The entire clean energy industry just breathed an enormous sigh of relief. This is an 11th hour reprieve for climate action and clean energy jobs, and America’s biggest legislative moment for climate and energy policy.

“Congress now is inches away from passing a $369.75 billion investment in energy security and climate change programs over the next ten years – the biggest climate and clean energy investment in American history. Passing this bill sends a message to the world that America is leading on climate, and sends a message at home that we will create more great jobs for Americans in this industry.

“This deal includes long-term clean energy tax credits that will translate into the rapid deployment of affordable, reliable clean energy, thousands of new domestic jobs, and promote domestic clean energy that bolsters our national security.

“We will do everything we can to get this across the finish line.?We applaud the hard work and negotiations of Leader Schumer and Senator Manchin to arrive at this pivot point for our country and for future generations.”