ACP Statement on Biden Executive Climate Actions

Ahead of President Biden’s announcement of new climate actions today, Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association, issued the following statement:

“The American Clean Power Association applauds actions to be announced today by President Biden that will advance the American offshore wind industry. Offshore wind is a ripe opportunity to employ tens of thousands of Americans in good jobs, build out new domestic supply chains, and address the climate crisis through homegrown, reliable clean energy. These actions take another step in the right direction toward the administration’s bold goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 as part of the transition to a grid powered by domestic clean energy.?

At the same time, America needs to rapidly mobilize across all sectors to meet these emissions targets and to address the root causes of extreme weather – and President Biden cannot do it alone. During a summer where temperatures are yet again hitting record highs, it’s clearer than ever that we will not meet our country’s targets at the speed we must without the full power of Congressional action.?

We urge Congress to get back to the table and come to a consensus on clean energy provisions that our country so desperately needs.”