ACP and API Praise USMCA Energy Consultations with Mexico

American Clean Power Association (ACP) CEO Heather Zichal and American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers today released the following joint statement after the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced that it is requesting formal consultations with Mexico under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) over Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s energy sector policies: ?

“Today’s announcement by the Biden administration represents a significant step forward in addressing Mexico’s alarming energy sector policies, which not only violate the country’s commitments under USMCA, but also undermine the integration of North American energy markets and jeopardize our shared climate goals.

The Mexican government’s escalating pursuit of discriminatory policies that favor state-run energy companies and hinder private sector investment directly threatens the prosperity of U.S. companies and their workers. We applaud Ambassador Tai for making this request and reinforcing the mutual benefits of continued international trade and energy investments can deliver for both Mexico and the United States.”

