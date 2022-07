Nordex Group once again wins gold EcoVadis Gold medal

In recognition of our sustainability achievements, EcoVadis has once again awarded the Nordex Group with its Gold Medal! Nordex was able to improve on the good result achieved in 2021 (66 points) by an additional 5 points, thus achieving 71 out of 100 achievable points, putting us in the top 1% of the companies assessed in the general machinery manufacturing industry.

As part of its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) rating, EcoVadis analyzes and assesses company policies, measures and data in the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement, taking the industry, geographical location and company size into account. They thus promote our transparency of sustainability performance and help us to further develop and implement sustainable business practices.

EcoVadis rewarded the Nordex Group’s structured and proactive sustainability approaches, for example, in the areas of environment and ethics, with above-average scores. Potential for improvement was identified in the area of procurement, and further efforts will be made here as part of the Sustainability Strategy 2025.

In addition to EcoVadis, Nordex’ sustainability performance is continuously monitored and confirmed by other rating agencies. The overview of current ratings and awards can be found here.