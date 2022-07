Iberdrola starts up its first photovoltaic plant in Italy

Suministrará energía suficiente para cubrir las necesidades de más de 12.000 hogares y evitará la emisión de 9.600 toneladas de CO2 a la atmósfera.

Iberdrola strengthens its presence in Italy with the construction of its first photovoltaic facility in the country, the 23 MW Montalto di Castro, in the central region of Lazio. The company continues to strengthen its portfolio of projects in Italy and aims to triple them by 2025.

Once the assembly of the photovoltaic modules, the construction of the substation and the rest of the electrical infrastructures have been completed, the process of commissioning the plant and connecting it to the grid has begun. When it enters commercial operation, it will supply enough energy to cover the needs of more than 12,000 homes and will prevent the emission of 9,600 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere.

During the construction phase, archaeological remains dating back to the Etruscan period were found, as well as ceramics, bronze elements and iron weapons. Thanks to the cooperation between Iberdrola and the Archaeology Authority, the materials have been transferred to the National Archaeological Museum of Vulci, one of the most important Etruscan localities in Italy.

Iberdrola adds to the 43 facilities under development, totalling 1,500 MW, the signing of a development agreement with the company GreenInvest to develop 17 wind and photovoltaic facilities for a total of 327 MW. The company has also started four other projects totalling 288 MW.

Valerio Faccenda, Chairman of Iberdrola Renewables Italy, said: “Iberdrola’s mission in Italy is to contribute, with our expertise and financial capacity, to sustainable and ethical investments. The goal is to help Italy out of its dependence on gas and the energy crisis. “Our plan for Italy foresees a significant growth of the renewable workforce with the immediate incorporation of more than 30 professionals. The entire Italian team is called to share Iberdrola’s values and to participate in the Group’s exciting projects for Italy,” he said.

Growth in Europe

Iberdrola has been active in the Italian market since 2016 as a supplier of green energy to companies and households. The company has developed forward-looking projects, implementing sustainable solutions in order to safeguard the environment for future generations.

It is currently considered one of the largest green electricity traders in the country, a leader in the production and distribution of energy from renewable sources.

Thanks to its international expansion, the Spanish company has become the leading European energy company in terms of market capitalisation and holds the number one position on the Spanish stock exchange. Focused on renewable energies, smart grids and customer solutions, the company operates 22,000 MW of clean energy and has investments and a presence in 15 European countries, its main markets being Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Germany, Italy, France and Greece.