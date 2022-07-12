American Clean Power Week: Celebrate How Renewables Are Building the Clean Energy Economy This August

On the heels of the Fourth of July holiday honoring America’s independence, ACP and the clean power industry are turning the focus to America’s energy independence through our second annual American Clean Power Week (ACPW).

American Clean Power Week 2022

From August 15 – 19, the clean power industry will participate in a nationwide celebration of renewables – wind, solar, energy storage, and transmission – and the many ways that homegrown, affordable, and reliable clean energy is building a better future for the United States.

Today, Americans are united more than they have ever been in supporting land-based wind, offshore wind, solar, and energy storage as solutions to help meet America’s 100% carbon-free power goal.

More homes and businesses are powered by clean energy than ever before – operating clean power capacity in the country is now nearly 208 gigawatts and is enough to power 57 million homes every day.

The clean energy industry also employs as many people as the natural gas and coal industries combined. Clean energy provides stable, good-paying jobs to almost 443,000 Americans in all 50 states and drives economic investment into local communities.

Domestic clean energy strengthens U.S. energy independence, and wind, solar, and energy storage are key solutions to combat the climate crisis.

Clean energy is America’s lowest-cost and fastest–growing source of power.

ACPW is our time to celebrate the impact the industry is making in the communities where our workforce and projects are based.

This year, ACPW will focus on the theme: Building the Clean Energy Economy. From creating good-paying jobs and providing extra sources of income to farmers, ranchers, and landowners who host projects, and to delivering critical tax revenue to bridge budget shortfalls and funding schools, clean energy helps communities across America grow.

ACPW is one of our many opportunities to highlight the benefits that our industry’s renewable energy projects, investments, and power purchases bring to communities.?We encourage our clean power industry?members, workforce, supporters, and advocates?to join in on the?August?celebration.

How You Can Participate

There are a variety of ways to get involved in ACPW this summer, such as:

hosting in-person or virtual events?at a clean power project with local officials?

scheduling?an?announcement to coincide with the week?

engaging on social media (use the hashtag #ACPW22)

submitting?an op-ed or letter to the editor in a local media outlet about how clean power projects are?benefiting?American communities

Another easy way to help ACP highlight how our industry is building the clean energy economy is by participating in our ACPW photo and examples collection campaign. Throughout the week, ACP will highlight examples of how wind, solar, energy storage, and transmission projects are helping to build the clean energy economy in communities, states, cities, and municipalities across America.

ACP members and supporters can submit examples, images, videos, or quotes to help tell the collective story of clean power in America. Submission examples can include how clean power projects are supporting communities by:

Improving public services?

Providing tax revenue to bridge budget shortfalls, repair roads, support schools?

Driving extra sources of income for landowners??

Spurring workforce development, jobs, and training the future clean power workforce?

Improving air quality, reducing emissions, and other environmental benefits?

Sharing quotes from community members who have benefited from the projects?

Submit your examples here or on our ACPW website.?The submission deadline is July 31, 2022.

The clean energy economy is here. America’s wind, solar, energy storage, and transmission industries, supported by associated domestic supply chains and manufacturing, will continue to build and supply clean energy in America for years to come. Sustained industry momentum, coupled with stable and predictable policies out of Washington – including action on historic investments in clean energy, climate, and domestic job creation – will continue fueling clean power’s vital role in building a clean energy economy that benefits all.

ACPW is our collective time to showcase the true power of clean energy in America. We hope you’ll join our nationwide celebration this summer.

To learn more about the August celebration,?visit our ACPW website. ?Send any ideas or suggestions our way at?cleanpowerweek@cleanpower.org.?

