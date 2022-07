Vestas wins an order for 135 MW of wind power in Finland

Vestas has received a new order for 135 MW from Ilmatar Energy Oy for four projects in Finland. This order marks the next cooperation with Ilmatar Energy, a long-term customer, after a 221 MW order in June last year for another Finnish wind farm.

The order includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the V162-6.2 MW and V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, delivered in various operating modes, for the four projects. It also has a 35-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for all three EnVentus projects, as well as a 30-year AOM 5000 for the fourth project site.

“We are delighted to build on our partnership with Ilmatar Energy, which underpins our shared vision of a sustainable future,” said Juan Furones, Vice President of Sales for Vestas North & West. “Having delivered several successful projects to Ilmatar Energy, we are once again entrusted with a major order, including long-term service agreements, designed to ensure optimized asset performance. The four projects together will add a further 135 MW of clean energy to the Finnish energy mix, supporting the country’s ambition towards a greener future.”

“We are happy to continue our collaboration with Vestas with this 135 MW project pipeline. The order plays an important role in our strategy to become one of the leading independent power producers in the Nordic countries,” says Juha Sarsama, CEO of Ilmatar Energy Oy. “Vestas has once again demonstrated its excellent commitment and professionalism, which is extremely important in this type of complex portfolio structure,” says Antti Lehtinen, Director of Turbine Technology at Ilmatar Energy Oy.

Deliveries and installation at the four sites are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023, while commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2023.