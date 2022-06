Vestas secures order for 73 MW of wind power in Poland

Vestas has received an order for 73 MW from PAK-Polska Czysta Energia sp. z o.o, for the Czluchow wind farm in northern Poland. This order marks Vestas’ first collaboration with PAK-Polska Czysta Energia sp. z o.o, a subsidiary of ZEPAK S.A, and with locally produced towers, Vestas further demonstrates its commitment to creating value and jobs in Poland.

The order includes the supply, installation and commissioning of 33 V110-2.2 MW wind turbines installed at a hub height of 120 m. Vestas will also service the turbines under a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are delighted to build a new partnership with PAK-Polska Czysta Energia sp. z o.o, as we continue to expand our services in Poland,” said William Gaillard, Vice President of Vestas Sales East & BD. “The Czluchow project further demonstrates Vestas’ commitment to creating value throughout the supply chain in Poland, as all towers will be manufactured locally. PAK-Polska Czysta Energia sp. z o.o has also entrusted us with a 15-year full service agreement that will further expand our service footprint in the region in the long term.”

“We are happy to be able to develop our presence in the renewable energy sector with the help of such a reputable wind turbine supplier as Vestas. Building the Czluchow project is just the beginning of a long-term cooperation and we certainly look forward to it.” said Andrzej Janiszowski, director of strategy at ZEPAK S.A.

Deliveries and installation at the Czluchow wind project are expected to start in the third quarter of 2023, while commissioning is planned for the first quarter of 2024.