RWE starts construction of Bartelsdorf 2 wind farm

RWE continues to drive forward the expansion of renewable energies in Germany. Today marks the start of construction for the new Bartelsdorf 2 wind farm in the district of Rotenburg (Wümme), Lower Saxony. This will add five Nordex turbines to the existing Bartelsdorf wind farm, which is located between Hamburg and Bremen, bringing the total number of turbines to 21. The total capacity will increase by 28.5 megawatts (MW) to a total of 60.5 MW, which means that the entire wind farm will be able to generate enough green electricity to meet the needs of over 38,000 households.

As at other locations, RWE is relying on successful cooperation with local partners for the expansion of the Bartelsdorf wind farm. Two of the new turbines to be built will be operated by Bürgergesellschaft Heidland Wind GmbH & Co. KG, the other three will be operated by RWE. The new turbines, which will reach a hub height of 164 meters, are scheduled to be operational as early as next year. Only in March, the Federal Network Agency had given the project the go-ahead. At the same time, the construction of the Grevenbroich wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia was also approved, with commissioning planned for the end of this year.

With the groundbreaking ceremony for the Bartelsdorf 2 wind farm, RWE is building its 32nd wind farm in Lower Saxony. Once commissioned, the total capacity of the company’s onshore wind farms here will increase to around 300 MW.

“We are working hard to further accelerate the expansion of renewables. This is particularly evident in Lower Saxony, where we already operate 31 wind farms and are now building another, Bartelsdorf 2 – again together with local partners. We want to implement every renewable project that is possible. In addition to wind farms at sea and on land, this also includes large photovoltaic plants.”

Katja Wünschel, CEO Onshore Wind and Solar Europe & Australia, RWE Renewables