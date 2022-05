Greece ahead of EU average in wind energy

The wind share in Greece’s total electricity production was above the EU average in 2021, with wind turbines covering 18% of total consumption, an increase of 3% compared to 2020.

A report by WindEurope, the association for wind energy in Europe, shows wind power generation in Greece was above the EU’s 14% average, including offshore wind farms.

The chart was topped by Denmark (44%), ahead of Ireland (31%), Portugal (26%), Spain (24%), Germany (23%) and Sweden (19%).

In addition to the increase in wind turbines in recent years in Greece, the larger percentage is also due to the fact that wind power was higher in 2021 than previous years.