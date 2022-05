WindEnergy Hamburg and the H2EXPO & CONFERENCE are setting their sights on the increased development of renewable energies.

From 27 to 30 September 2022, Hamburg will become an energy hub for the world. For four days, at WindEnergy Hamburg everything at the trade show site will revolve around generating energy from wind and its exploitation. At the H 2 EXPO & CONFERENCE, it is all about the generation, transport, storage and use of green hydrogen. Visitors and exhibitors can use the accompanying conference programme on open-access stages at the heart of the trade fair for industry-specific dialogue and network building.



What is the current situation on the wind energy market? What is the status of green hydrogen? During a press conference for the leading international trade fair WindEnergy Hamburg and the new H 2 EXPO & CONFERENCE trade fair, experts discussed the impact of the Russian aggression in Ukraine on the energy sector, the effects of the Covid pandemic on the wind energy industry and the global acceleration of the hydrogen economy. Leading business and union representatives provided diverse insights into all areas of the industry, with plenty of facts and figures. So as to cover the huge impending need for renewable energies, they highlighted the significance of personal exchange and knowledge transfer on an equal footing between industry, research institutions and policy.

Climate change and the consequences of the Covid pandemic have for various reasons had a significant impact on regional and global business relationships and trade flows. And developments in global politics have made the rapidly increasing need for renewable energies clear.

Bernd Aufderheide, chairman of the Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH board, explains: “We feel the impact of the war all over the world: a looming food crisis, which is intensifying the influence of climate change. Interrupted supply chains, which have an impact on almost every business. Business relationships that have been severed because of the sanctions against Russia and a major energy crisis in Europe. Any country without its own gas and oil reserves is dependent on other countries. We need more renewables, not only to save our world from global warming, but also because we need energy security. In the coming years, we have many problems to discuss and to solve. One of the places for the industry to come together is WindEnergy Hamburg.”