Vattenfall is inaugurating its largest land-based wind farm – Blakliden Fäbodberget

On Monday May 23rd, Blakliden Fäbodberget – Vattenfall’s largest ever land-based wind farm with 84 wind turbines – will be inaugurated. Media are welcome to attend, either on site or via a live webcast.

Blakliden Fäbodberget, located in Lycksele and Åsele municipalities, began construction in 2018 and are now ready for operation. The wind farm, which is owned by Vattenfall along with Vestas and AIP Management, has a total output of 353 MW and will deliver fossil-free electricity to around 220,000 homes.

Vattenfall’s Head of Business Area Wind, Helene Biström, and Head of Sustainability, Annika Ramsköld, will be present at the inauguration. Representatives of Vestas, AIP Management, Åsele and Lycksele municipalities, as well as local entrepreneurs, will also be present.

During the opening ceremony, there will also be opportunities for tours of the wind farm and interviews with Vattenfall’s representatives.

Facts about Blakliden Fäbodberget