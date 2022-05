PSI Repair Services Surpasses 60,000 Repaired Wind Turbine Parts Milestone

PSI Repair Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries and leading independent service provider (ISP) to the wind energy industry, announced today that it recently surpassed 60,000 repaired wind turbine parts for the wind energy market, following a very busy 2021.

PSI offers component repair and engineering services for GE, Vestas, Gamesa, Siemens, RePower, Acciona, Suzlon, Nordex, Mitsubishi, and Clipper wind turbines. PSI covers the critical electronic, hydraulic and precision mechanical components that drive the turbines’ pitch and yaw systems and down-tower electronics. Commonly repaired components include printed circuit boards, pitch drive systems, inverters, IGBTs, PLCs, VRCC units, AEBIs, proportional valves, hydraulic pumps, pitch and yaw motors, encoders, slip rings, transducers, yaw modules, 3-phase bridge rectifiers, blade bearing automatic grease dispensers, active crowbars, line reactors, oil level sensors, battery chargers, cold climate converters, anemometers and more.

PSI’s engineering services include custom tests, root cause analysis, product upgrades, remanufacturing, and new product manufacturing services. The custom test program utilizes advanced diagnostic equipment, allowing PSI to detect hard part failures, as well as parts degraded due to stress, right down to the microchip level. The root-cause analysis service allows PSI to get a comprehensive view into a customer’s production environment to identify all the elements connected to recurring problems so that the appropriate corrective actions eliminate the problem. The product upgrade service allows PSI to improve upon legacy design with newer, more reliable technology. PSI’s remanufacturing services are available for obsolete and unsalvageable parts, such as circuit boards and power supplies. Finally, the new product manufacturing service is available for customers who need a cost-effective option to produce a small run of unique legacy parts or components.

Wind energy professionals can catch PSI Repair Services at the CLEANPOWER 2022 Conference & Expo in San Antonio, TX May 16-18, 2022 in booth 1416. For more information about this event, visit www.cleanpowerexpo.org.

“For over a decade, the largest wind farms in North America have relied on PSI to fix their critical turbine parts,” said Mike Fitzpatrick, General Manager of PSI Repair Services, Inc. “Simply put, nobody can match PSI’s comprehensive repair and engineering services, or our highly-skilled technicians.”

PSI Repair Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, offers the world’s most complete range of repair and engineering services to resolve poorly performing electronics, hydraulics, robotics and precision mechanical assemblies. We combine the best diagnostic equipment in the world with the most skilled engineers and technicians in the industry to resolve performance problems that others simply can’t. In addition, PSI offers emergency services and stock thousands of surplus parts to help customers get their critical production equipment back up and running again. PSI Repair Services was established in 1967 and proudly serves a wide range of industries and markets like automotive, aerospace, defense/military, food and beverage, healthcare, semiconductor, as well as wind and solar energy.