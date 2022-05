Capital Energy and Shell sign an agreement to development of offshore wind energy projects in Spain and Portugal

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company created two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first vertically integrated 100% renewable operator on the Iberian Peninsula, and Shell have signed an agreement to analyze the joint development of projects in the offshore wind energy sector in Spain and Portugal.

Leveraging their complementary skills and strengths, both companies will explore opportunities in line with their interest in these countries, especially in the field of floating offshore wind power.

Shell has more than two decades of experience in the development of wind infrastructure, as well as more than half a century in the field of marine engineering in the North Sea.

Capital Energy, based in Madrid, has, for its part, ambitious growth plans in this sector, with approximately 2,000 MW under development with which it aspires to lead the Spanish offshore wind sector, in line with the success obtained in the last auctions of onshore wind. Along these lines, in recent months the company has signed several agreements with shipyards and other relevant industrial agents in the Canary archipelago.

Pablo Alcón, Head of Offshore at Capital Energy, stated that “we are particularly proud to have chosen Shell as a partner in the offshore wind business in Spain and Portugal. In this way, we continue to consolidate our company and our offshore project in the forefront of this sector in the Iberian Peninsula. This agreement demonstrates our firm commitment to offshore wind power and together with Shell we will not only be able to supply green and affordable energy, but also to promote the socio-economic development of those regions where we operate our wind farms”.

For her part, Natalia Latorre, president of Shell Spain, pointed out that “the roadmap for offshore wind energy in Spain, proposed in December 2021, represents a great opportunity to explore the development of projects in the country that align with our strengths and strategic ambition to be an integrated energy leader. We are very excited to collaborate with Capital Energy in exploring those opportunities.”

Shell is an integrated energy company that aims to meet the world’s growing energy demand in an economically, environmentally and socially responsible way. The presence of the company in Spain dates back to 1920.

In our country, Shell is a marketer of electricity and gas for both industrial clients and the commercial sector. Likewise, the company is dedicated to the sale of lubricants, with more than 4,000 clients and 1,500 points of sale, having thus become , in a key local player for the automotive sector.

In line with its commitment to the ecological and fair energy transition, Capital Energy currently has a portfolio of wind and solar projects in the Iberian Peninsula of more than 30 gigawatts (GW) of power, of which more than 8 GW already have permissions to access the network granted.

Capital Energy has completed its strategic objective of being present throughout the entire renewable generation value chain: from development, where the company has a consolidated position thanks to its 20-year history, to construction, production, storage , operation and supply. The company has 16 offices in Spain and Portugal where around 360 employees work.