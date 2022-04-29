Secretary of Energy Granholm to address CLEANPOWER 2022

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced that Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will give a virtual address at CLEANPOWER 2022, the nation’s preeminent renewable energy conference. CLEANPOWER will again bring together the industry’s thought leaders and decision makers to discuss and showcase the most important issues facing the energy industry today. The conference focused on “Building the Clean Energy Economy,” will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas from May 16–18.?

Jennifer Granholm, Secretary

U.S. Department of Energy

Jennifer M. Granholm is the second woman to lead the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Secretary Granholm leads DOE in helping America achieve President Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 by advancing cutting-edge clean energy technologies, creating millions of good-paying union clean energy jobs, and building an equitable clean energy future. Secretary Granholm also oversees DOE’s core missions of promoting American leadership in scientific discovery, maintaining the nuclear deterrent and reducing nuclear danger, and remediating the environmental harms caused by legacy defense programs. Prior to her nomination as Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm was the first woman elected Governor of Michigan, serving two terms from 2003 to 2011.

“Secretary Granholm plays a critical role in the nation’s historic evolution to a clean energy economy,” said ACP CEO Heather Zichal. “We are very fortunate to have her address CLEANPOWER 2022, where attendees will hear directly from the front lines of the nation’s energy policy.”

ACP also announced two additional CLEANPOWER 2022 panels:

The Clean Energy Market Today

The market outlook panel continues to be one of CLEANPOWER’s most well attended session. This year’s panel will begin with a highlight of the ACP Annual Market Report to highlight industry wins from 2021. Next the top industry consultants will present and discuss their view of future market growth. This session will offer insights into market growth opportunities in new project development, market and policy factors, the cost of wind energy, federal tax policy, and state policy.

Moderator: John Hensley, Vice President of Research & Analytics, ACP

Tara Narayanan, North America Solar, BloombergNEF

Dan Shreve, Global Head of Energy Storage, Wood Mackenzie

Douglas Giuffre, Senior Director, IHS Markit

What Storage Customers Want

As demand for energy storage runs higher than ever, a larger set of customers are new to the asset class. Developers looking to provide attractive storage assets must learn critical information about potential offtakers’ needs, not only in performance, cost, and timing but also in risk management, financing, and other key project details. Utilities and IPPs meanwhile are examining a rapidly changing energy landscape, with changing grid operations and regulatory compliance needs. This session will feature perspectives from different parties to a deal in storage, focusing on revealing what storage customers want.

Moderator: Catherine Sullivan, Market Director, Fluence

Ricky Elder III

Manager Business Development, Energy Storage, Dominion Energy

Andrew Foukal, President & Founder, East Point Energy

Troy Miller, Sales Leader, GE Renewable Energy

Brent Bergland, Vice President, Project Development, Energy Storage & Solutions, Mortenson

CLEANPOWER 2022 Speakers Include: ?

Tommy Beaudreau, Deputy Secretary

U.S. Department of the Interior

Tommy Beaudreau returns to Interior after serving for nearly seven years at the Department during the Obama-Biden administration, including as the first director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management, and Chief of Staff to Secretary Sally Jewell. Deputy Secretary Beaudreau has more than a decade of experience in energy development, environmental conservation, and Tribal consultation.

Richard Glick, Chairman

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Chairman Richard Glick was named by President Biden to be Chairman of the Federal Regulatory Commission on January 21, 2021 and is serving a Commission term that ends June 30, 2022. Before joining the Commission, he was general counsel for the Democrats on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, serving as a senior policy advisor on numerous issues including electricity and renewable energy. Prior to that, he was vice president of government affairs for Iberdrola’s renewable energy, electric and gas utility, and natural gas storage businesses in the United States. He ran the company’s Washington, DC, office and was responsible for developing and implementing the U.S. businesses’ federal legislative and regulatory policy advocacy strategies.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance

Senator Wyden is the senior United States senator from Oregon, a seat he has held since 1996. He also served in the United States House of Representatives from 1981 until 1996. He is Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and a senior member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. He also serves on the Committees on Budget and Intelligence. Wyden is an environmental champion in the Senate and has taken the lead on policies that are helping to grow the economy including incentives for cleaner sources of energy.

“We are thrilled to have a great lineup of key players in energy policy from Washington and the clean energy industry at CLEANPOWER 2022,” said ACP CEO Heather Zichal. “Attendees will truly benefit from the latest industry insights from the renewable energy sector as well as the legislative and regulatory landscape in the nation’s capital.”

More than 6,000 attendees and 370 exhibitors from across the renewable energy spectrum are expected, including onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, storage, and transmission, alongside the different segments within the industries: manufacturers, construction firms, owner operators, utilities, financial firms, corporate buyers and more. Attendees and exhibitors represent over 30 countries and all 50 U.S. states.? ?

New speakers added to previously announced CLEANPOWER 2022 panels include:

Building the Clean Energy Economy: Industry Executive Panel Discussion

This panel serves as a forum to bring together leaders from some of the most innovative clean power companies to discuss today’s opportunities for building the clean energy economy and to offer unique perspectives on how clean energy will continue to lower electricity costs, mobilize billions of dollars of investment and create American jobs. New panelists include Alicia Knapp, President, Berkshire Hathaway Renewables and Patrick Byrne, CEO, Onshore Wind, GE.

Moderator: Craig Cornelius, CEO, Clearway Energy Group



Theresa Eaton, CEO, WECS Renewables

Leo Moreno, President, AES Clean Energy

John Zahurancik, SVP and President Americas, Fluence

Newly Announced

Alicia Knapp, President, Berkshire Hathaway Renewables

Newly Announced

Patrick Byrne, CEO, Onshore Wind, GE

CLEANPOWER 2022 Panel: Headwinds and Tailwinds of Energy Storage Market Growth

The energy storage market has accelerated rapidly, with annual installations now consisting of multiple gigawatts of capacity. Deployments are occurring across a diversity of geographies in both standalone and hybrid configurations. A mixture of technology, financial, and policy drivers are contributing to this acceleration – although not without headwinds as well. In this session, experts will discuss medium-term drivers of energy storage deployment in the U.S. and how market opportunities will change over the next decade.

Moderator: Jason Burwen, Vice President, Energy Storage, American Clean Power Association

Mateo Jaramillo, CEO, Form Energy

Jeff Bishop, CEO, Key Capture

Michael Arndt, General Manager & President, Recurrent Energy

Newly Announced, Sara Graziano, Partner & Chair of the Investment Committee, SER Capital

CLEANPOWER 2022 is also hosting the Department of Energy’s?Collegiate Wind Competition?which helps prepare students for jobs in the wind energy industry through real-world experience with the latest in technology, project development finance and outreach.???

Conference registration, exhibitor information and sponsorship opportunities can be found at CLEANPOWER 2022.

Media registration for a press pass can be found here:?Request a press pass