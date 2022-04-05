Envision wind turbines for wind farm in Laos

Envision announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Impact Energy Asia Development Limited (IEAD) for the supply of wind turbines to the 600MW Monsoon Wind Project in Lao PDR.

The wind farm will start construction this year and is expected to reach commercial operation in 2025. Once completed, it will be the largest wind farm in ASEAN, as well as the region’s first cross-border wind power project.

The wind farm will be located in Sekong and Attapeu provinces in southern Laos. Envision plans to supply 133 EN-171 wind turbines rated at 4.51 MW. The Monsoon Wind Project will generate more than 1,700 GWh of green energy each year. The project’s electricity generation will be delivered from the Lao People’s Democratic Republic to central Vietnam via the project’s dedicated 500 kV transmission line.

Mr. Nat Hutanuwatr, Managing Director of IEAD, commented: “As we are making excellent progress in developing the first and largest cross-border wind farm in South East Asia at a very competitive rate, we are delighted to welcome Envision to join our exciting journey.” to deliver electricity with zero carbon emissions. Envision’s state-of-the-art technology for the proposed wind turbine solution and successful track record of execution will be key factors in reliably and economically achieving the project’s goals.”

The Monsoon Project has attracted worldwide attention since its early stages. IEAD’s subsidiary, Impact Electrons Siam Company Limited (IES), started developing the wind farm in 2011 and IEAD signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with Vietnam Electricity (EVN) in July 2021.

Envision is also collaborating with IES on IES’s development of the Xekong Wind Project, another 1,000 MW wind farm on a site adjacent to the Monsoon Project. IES recently announced that it had obtained exclusive rights from the Government of Lao PDR to conduct a feasibility study and preliminary environmental impact assessment for the Xekong wind project.

About Impact Energy Asia Development Limited

Impact Energy Asia Development Limited (IEAD) is developing the Monsoon Wind project and is owned 55% by Impact Wind Investment Limited and 45% by BCPG Public Company Limited, a leading renewable energy company in Thailand and Asia-Pacific.

Impact Electrons Siam Limited (IES) is a pioneering renewable energy development company headquartered in Thailand with more than 1,900 MW of wind and solar power projects under development and operation in Thailand, Japan, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Vietnam. IES is a private company established in 2011. IES develops clean, affordable and reliable renewable energy solutions and pioneers visionary innovation in the renewable energy sector with a vision of building a better future for communities throughout the region.

IES is leading the development of the Monsoon and Xekong wind farms in southern Laos PDR, which will have a total capacity of 1,600 MW. IES recently announced that the Monsoon Wind Power Project had signed a power purchase agreement with Vietnam Electricity, and the project is scheduled to achieve financial close during 2022.

Envision Group is a world leading green technology company and net zero technology partner. With the mission of “solving the challenges for the sustainable future of humanity”. Envision designs, sells and operates smart wind turbines and smart storage systems through Envision Energy; AIoT-powered batteries via Envision AESC; and the world’s largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns the Envision Racing Formula E team. Envision continues to promote wind and solar energy as the “new coal”, batteries and hydrogen fuel as the “new oil”, the AIoT network as the “new network”, the net zero industrial parks as the “new infrastructure” and to promote the construction and cultivation of green “new industry”.

Envision Group was ranked in the top 10 of the 2019 ‘World’s 50 Smartest Companies’ by MIT Technology Review. In October 2021, Envision was ranked 2nd in the world on Fortune’s “Change the World” list. Envision Group joined the global ‘RE100’ initiative and became the first company in mainland China to commit to 100% renewable electricity by 2025.