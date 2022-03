DNV’s Stefanie Bourne ranked in A Word About Wind’s Top 100 European Power List

The list identifies the top 100 individuals who have most influenced the European wind energy industry over the last 12 months.

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, is delighted to announce that Stefanie Bourne, Business Director – Renewables & Offshore Wind in the UK & Ireland at Energy Systems, DNV, has been recognized in A Word About Wind’s Top 100 European Power List.

Stefanie has 13 years of experience at DNV as a senior wind expert and has, together with a global team of DNV experts, secured several project wins in the recent ScotWind auction. The plans announced in this auction will help towards meeting UK ambitions of installing 40 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030. As well as Europe, Stefanie has worked in all major global markets – including North & South America, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific – and has a strong technical background in both renewable project development & conceptual design, project due diligence and financing, site suitability and power performance testing.

Stefanie was selected following an extensive, independent shortlisting and ranking process undertaken by A Word About Wind’s editorial team in conjunction with a panel of expert judges from the wind and finance sectors.

The European Power List ranks and profiles the business leaders in Europe that exert the most influence on the wind industry through their deals, innovations, and strategic thinking. The report is created for key decision makers in the industry, as well as their financial advisors, and those working for corporate energy buyers.

DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook highlights that wind energy will grow significantly from 5% of the world’s electricity output in 2019 to 33% of global electricity generation by 2050. A skilled global workforce has continued to reduce the levelized cost of energy, making wind technology cost competitive against other energy generating technologies.

Director – Renewables & Offshore Wind of Energy Systems at DNV

Hari Vamadevan, Executive Vice President and Regional Director UK & Ireland of Energy Systems at DNV, said: “Stefanie is working tirelessly with renewables colleagues in the UK & Ireland to accelerate the rollout of renewables. I’m really happy that she has received recognition for her efforts. Wind will play an ever-significant role in the energy mix, so it’s fantastic to see individuals, such as Stefanie, working towards increasing the adoption of this clean and renewable energy technology.”

Stefanie Bourne said: “I’m truly honoured to have been selected as part of the top 100 individuals who have most influenced the European wind industry over the last 12 months. I feel incredibly privileged each day to work amongst passionate individuals and in an industry where we exert our influence to make positive change. Having worked on many continents, I know from experience how a diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce can positively grow our industry – and I’m passionate about promoting the excellent engineering opportunities in the renewables industry to the next generation.”