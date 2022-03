ACP Statement on Maritime Amendment in House Passed Coast Guard Authorization Act

In response to passage of the Don Young Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2022 in the House of Representatives today, ACP CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement:

“ACP strongly supports a robust Coast Guard and its mission to ensure the nation’s maritime safety, security, and stewardship; however, we are extremely concerned about the maritime crewing provision as it will cripple the development of the American offshore wind industry.?

If passed into law, this provision would prevent the U.S. from achieving the administration’s target of deploying 30,000 MW of offshore wind energy by 2030. As the voice of industry, we remain committed to working with the U.S. Senate to stop this anti-jobs provision from being enacted and holding back our nation’s ability to produce more sources of clean homegrown energy.”

