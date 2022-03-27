GE Renewable Energy awarded contract by SPIC Brasil for São Simão Hydroelectric Power Plant modernization

Located in the states of Minas Gerais and Goiás in Brazil, São Simão hydroelectric plant has 1,710 MW of installed capacity, enough to supply 6 million homes

Scope of the project includes six generating units and auxiliary systems of the hydroelectric plant.

Execution of the project will require components and services from other companies, generating opportunities for the hydroelectric sector’s supply chain inside and outside Brazil

GE Renewable Energy’s Hydro division signed a contract with SPIC Brasil to lead the full modernization project of São Simão Hydroelectric Power Plant’s generating units and auxiliary services. Located in Minas Gerais and Goiás, between the municipalities of Santa Vitória (MG) and São Simão (GO), the plant has six generating units, that deliver up to 1,710 MW, enough energy to supply 6 million homes.

The scope includes the supply of equipment for the turbines, generators, and auxiliary systems, besides the engineering project and integration, assembly and commissioning of the six generating units of São Simão. In addition to the work to be performed by GE’s Hydro division, the project will be supported by Powerchina. This company, which is part of the consortium led by GE to execute the project, is responsible for the supply of electrical and mechanical BOP (Balance of Plant) systems, DCS (Digital Control System) and hydromechanics.

“We know that the modernization of hydroelectric plants, the main source of clean and renewable energy in Brazil for decades, is essential to accelerate the energy transition. With this project, we reaffirm our commitment to support the generation of clean, affordable, and reliable energy for millions of Brazilians. Our teams work to optimize the operations of the plants and improve their availability for our customers, so that they can make the most of their assets and the resources available to meet the demand for electricity in the country,” says Pascal Radue, President and CEO of GE Renewable Energy’s Hydro division.

“The modernization prepares São Simão Hydroelectric Power Plant for the future, reinforcing the efficiency and reliability of our main renewable energy generation asset in the country, which is being equipped with the most advanced technology. The plant is located in an important and strategic region of electric-energy flow, being an important source for the national energy generation system”, said Adriana Waltrick, CEO of SPIC Brasil.

The execution of the project is expected to be completed in nine years, covering the entire cycle of engineering, development, integration, supply, assembly, and commissioning. The stages of component acquisition and equipment manufacturing will take place at GE Renewable Energy’s unit in Taubaté (Sao Paulo, Brazil) and in partnership with other suppliers, which creates opportunities for other companies operating in the hydroelectric industry and a positive impact for the sector’s supply chain in Brazil and outside the country.

The final phase of the project which will be carried out by experts from GE Renewable Energy, includes the assembly, installation and testing of the equipment.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to providing and maintaining an installed base of renewable resources, including the water source, which in Brazil corresponds to more than 60% of the electric matrix. With technology and innovation, the company works in partnership with its customers to optimize the use of available resources, improve assets availability and contribute to reducing the cost of renewable energy, making operations more competitive, while helping accelerate the energy transition worldwide.