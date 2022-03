China’s first one-gigawatt offshore wind power project exceeds 1 billion kilowatt-hours

Electricity generation from China’s first gigawatt-scale offshore wind farm has exceeded 1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh).

The Shapa wind power project was first connected to the grid at full capacity on December 25, 2021, with a total installed capacity of 2 million kilowatts. Since then, it has produced more than 1,000 million kWh of clean electricity, enough to supply 500,000 families and considerably reduce coal consumption.

China has reached about 26.4 GW of cumulative offshore wind power generation capacity after connecting a total of 16.9 GW of offshore wind turbines to the grid in 2021.

China now ranks first in the world in terms of grid-connected offshore wind farms. Bloomberg data shows that the 16.9 GW installed in China in 2021 represents almost half of the world’s offshore wind capacity before 2021.

By the end of 2021, China Three Gorges announced the full commissioning of three offshore wind farms totaling 3.1 GW, including the country’s first gigawatt-scale offshore wind farm, the 1.7 GW Shapa Wind Farm. near Yangjiang in Guangdong.

In total, China added about 53 GW of solar photovoltaic (PV) power and 47.6 GW of onshore and offshore wind capacity last year. The first figure includes some 29.2 GW of distributed solar PV power.