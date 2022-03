ACP Statement on Carolina Long Bay Offshore Wind Auction Announcement

American Clean Power Association Vice President for Offshore Wind Josh Kaplowitz today issued the following statement after the Department of Interior announced that it has completed its environmental review of the Carolina Long Bay offshore wind energy area, and will hold an auction for two lease areas off the North Carolina and South Carolina coasts on May 11, 2022:

“ACP applauds the offshore wind announcement from the Biden-Harris administration, which will bring clean energy, economic growth and good-paying jobs to more Americans across the country, and particularly in the Southeast. The move marks the second lease auction by the Biden-Harris administration and shows the strong domestic demand for clean energy.

“Developing offshore wind on these leases has the potential to generate at least 1.3 gigawatts of clean, reliable domestic energy – enough to power 500,000 homes. Bringing offshore wind to the Carolinas will also drive supply chain opportunities for the growing industry and create construction and manufacturing jobs in the state.

“Under the leadership of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and BOEM Director Amanda Lefton, moving ahead with the final sale notice for the Carolina Long Bay offshore wind energy area is an example of building a clean and sustainable energy future that will help foster economic development in the region’s coastal communities while reducing harmful pollution. The lease sale is another key step toward reaching the Biden administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of U.S. offshore wind energy by 2030.

“Rapidly scaling affordable, reliable domestic clean energy in the U.S. is also vital for our nation’s economic and national security. Indeed, offshore wind growth is a key element of the administration’s and European Commission’s newly announced task force to strengthen energy security and reduce our collective dependence on Russian oil and gas and vulnerability to spikes in commodity prices.

“We also call on Congress to facilitate even more leasing off the Southeast U.S. by acting now to repeal the 10-year moratorium on offshore wind leasing off the coasts of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida in the final, conferenced version of the Senate’s The United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2022 and the House’s America COMPETES Act of 2022. If the moratorium is allowed to take effect on July 1, it would severely constrain the anticipated economic and environmental benefits of offshore wind in the Southeast and beyond.

“The American clean power industry is committed to working closely with the administration as we invest in American communities, create domestic jobs, and rapidly reduce harmful emissions.”