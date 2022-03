Vestas secures 32 MW wind power order in Sweden from Octopus Renewables and OX2

Vestas has received an order for 32 MW from Marhult Vind AB for the Marhult wind farm in the municipality of Uppvidinge on the outskirts of Växjö, Sweden.

Octopus Renewables, the fund management specialist that is part of Octopus Energy Group’s generation business, recently acquired the Marhult wind farm from OX2 and are working together to build and operate it.

The order includes the supply and installation of seven V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, with commissioning scheduled for the end of 2023. Deliveries at Marhult are expected to start in the second quarter of 2023.

As part of the Marhult order, Vestas also secured an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) long-term service agreement to enable energy performance certainty and Vestas’ industry-leading service expertise over the life of the project.

“Vestas is delighted to continue our collaboration with OX2 and extend our partnership to Sweden with Octopus Renewables,” said Juan Furones, Vestas Vice President of Northern and Western Sales of Northern and Central Europe. “Vestas will not only provide its industry-leading ground technology to the project, but we will also sustain the project for the long term. The trust placed in Vestas by OX2 and Octopus Renewables is not taken for granted and we are pleased to deliver the Marhult project.”

“We are very pleased to begin construction of the Marhult wind farm and to continue the strong and long-standing relationship with Vestas,” says Paul Stormoen, CEO of OX2.

Peter Dias, Chief Investment Officer of Octopus Renewables added: “This wind farm will play an important role in the growth of renewable generation in Sweden, a market in which we continue to expand our footprint. We are delighted to be working on another project with Vestas, which has provided the turbines for a significant part of our wind farms and continues to service many of them. We look forward to working together to build this wind farm and get it up and running so that we can help Sweden meet its climate goals.”

In addition to the Marhult project, Vestas has also partnered with OX2 to deliver projects in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Poland, with more than 1,600 MW of orders won to date. Vestas has also partnered with OX2 to supply the 86 MW Karskruv project, which is located near the Marhult site.