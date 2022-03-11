Floating offshore wind’s critical role in long-term global decarbonisation efforts

Research identifies five countries that could accelerate the growth of floating offshore wind power.

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) has today published Floating Offshore Wind – a Global Opportunity, a report setting out the clear opportunity floating offshore wind presents for countries across the globe.

The report sets out the enormous role floating offshore wind could have in the world’s drive, over the next decade, to reduce reliance on fossil fuels such as gas, coal and oil. The technology is central to global ambitions to reach Net Zero by 2050.

The report focuses on five countries – Ireland, Italy, Morocco, Philippines and USA – which all have significant floating wind potential.

These five countries are termed the ‘chasing pack’, and together with the most mature floating markets – UK, South Korea, France and Japan – could spearhead the next wave of floating wind. The global race to develop this technology is already underway, and these countries can catch up to the current market leaders, if they put in place the right policy now.

The report, from research and analytics company Aegir Insights, shows the critical role of political leadership in kick-starting floating offshore wind markets. The market is nascent, but could be huge: 80% of the world’s offshore wind resource potential lies in waters deeper than 60m.

For many countries, the technical potential for floating offshore wind dwarfs that of fixed-bottom turbines. If offshore wind is to ramp up its contribution to net zero, rapid deployment of floating wind farms will be needed. This requires political leadership and support to make a reality.

A set of criteria to assess market potential and readiness across over 100 countries was developed. From this longlist an initial shortlist of 30 countries was identified which all had strong potential. A final five were identified and market snapshots produced.

These snapshots provide information on market conditions and help chart a pathway to the successful growth of floating offshore wind.

Floating offshore wind is now at the start of its commercialisation. Success in the countries engaged in floating offshore wind already will see rapid cost reduction, meaning that floating offshore wind will be in reach of a second generation of countries.

Henrik Stiesdal, Chair of GWEC’s Floating Offshore Wind Task Force, said: “Floating offshore wind is at an exciting point in its journey. Having proven the technology, we need to accelerate delivery, and this means working with countries new to offshore wind.

“Floating offshore wind can bring low carbon electricity and economic opportunities. This report identifies five countries around the globe that could move rapidly to become floating offshore wind leaders. But it also shows that with the right policies floating offshore wind can have lift-off in many countries across the globe.”

Ben Backwell, GWEC CEO, said “Offshore wind is a vital tool in global action to decarbonise. While the focus of this decade is rapid growth of fixed offshore wind, we also need to see political leadership so that large scale floating offshore wind is ready to play its part in the 2030s and beyond.

“As countries look to grow their renewable capacity in order to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, it is crucial that embracing new technologies is part of their roadmap. This is key to ensuring the potential for renewable energy is fully exploited.

“This important report highlights the conditions that are needed and how GWEC can support these countries to grow and become floating offshore wind leaders.”

Joe Nai, General Manager Asia Offshore Wind and Shell representative to GWEC Offshore Wind Task Force, said: “As floating wind technologies mature it is critical that governments create policies to enable the rapid roll out of new projects in support of global net zero emissions targets. Alongside bottom-fixed offshore wind, solar and hydrogen, floating offshore wind has an opportunity to play a major part in the world’s future energy mix. This report helps to identify the policies that will provide the platform for success.”

Scott Urquhart, Managing Director, Aegir Insights, said: “Our work with GWEC shows what conditions need to be in place for floating offshore wind to flourish and which countries could create a chasing pack of second generation floating offshore wind markets, if the right political leadership is in place.”

The five countries profiled have a combined floating offshore wind technical potential of 3861GW, equivalent to between 2.6 times – for Italy – and an astonishing 69 times – for Ireland – their current electricity demand.”

Ireland‘s highly ambitious government plans, coupled with favourable site conditions make for an attractive floating offshore wind market, provided that the transmission grid and port infrastructure is upgraded.

Italy, a commitment to net zero is driving the growth of wind power. A lack of space on land and the absence of sites suitable for fixed-bottom wind will drive a focus onto floating offshore wind.

Morocco, a great wind resource, a lack of access to fixed offshore wind, coupled with Government desire to meet green goals and increase energy security, mean high interest in floating offshore wind.

The Philippines, high economic growth is driving increased electricity demand. Floating offshore wind sites with good resources are located close to load centres and the Government has an ambitious agenda. However, tariffs and infrastructure could pose challenges.

USA (Pacific), lack of access to fixed offshore wind sites, coupled with high ambition from the state and federal governments all point to rapid growth of floating offshore wind. However, major grid investment will be required to support connection.

Se desarrolló un conjunto de criterios para evaluar el potencial y la preparación del mercado en más de 100 países. A partir de esta lista larga, se identificó una lista corta inicial de 30 países, todos los cuales tenían un gran potencial. Se identificaron los últimos cinco y se produjeron instantáneas del mercado.

Estas instantáneas brindan información sobre las condiciones del mercado y ayudan a trazar un camino hacia el crecimiento exitoso de la energía eólica marina flotante.

La energía eólica marina flotante se encuentra ahora en el comienzo de su comercialización. El éxito en los países involucrados en la energía eólica marina flotante ya verá una rápida reducción de costos, lo que significa que la energía eólica marina flotante estará al alcance de una segunda generación de países.

Henrik Stiesdal, presidente del grupo de trabajo de energía eólica marina flotante de GWEC, dijo: “La energía eólica marina flotante se encuentra en un punto emocionante de su viaje. Habiendo probado la tecnología, necesitamos acelerar la entrega, y esto significa trabajar con países nuevos en la energía eólica marina.

“La energía eólica marina flotante puede generar electricidad con bajas emisiones de carbono y oportunidades económicas. Este informe identifica cinco países de todo el mundo que podrían avanzar rápidamente para convertirse en líderes de la energía eólica marina flotante. Pero también muestra que, con las políticas adecuadas, la energía eólica marina flotante puede tener un despegue en muchos países del mundo”.

Ben Backwell, CEO de GWEC, dijo: “La energía eólica marina es una herramienta vital en la acción global para descarbonizar. Si bien el enfoque de esta década es el rápido crecimiento de la energía eólica marina fija, también necesitamos ver un liderazgo político para que la energía eólica marina flotante a gran escala esté lista para desempeñar su papel en la década de 2030 y más allá.

“A medida que los países buscan aumentar su capacidad renovable para reducir su dependencia de los combustibles fósiles, es crucial que la adopción de nuevas tecnologías sea parte de su hoja de ruta. Esto es clave para garantizar que se aproveche al máximo el potencial de las energías renovables.

“Este importante informe destaca las condiciones que se necesitan y cómo GWEC puede ayudar a estos países a crecer y convertirse en líderes de la energía eólica marina flotante”.

Joe Nai, gerente general de Asia Offshore Wind y representante de Shell ante el GWEC Offshore Wind Task Force, dijo: “A medida que maduran las tecnologías eólicas flotantes, es fundamental que los gobiernos creen políticas para permitir el rápido despliegue de nuevos proyectos en apoyo de los objetivos globales de emisiones netas cero. . Junto con la energía eólica marina fija en el fondo, la solar y el hidrógeno, la energía eólica marina flotante tiene la oportunidad de desempeñar un papel importante en la combinación energética futura del mundo. Este informe ayuda a identificar las políticas que proporcionarán la plataforma para el éxito”.

Scott Urquhart, director general de Aegir Insights, dijo: “Nuestro trabajo con GWEC muestra qué condiciones deben darse para que la energía eólica marina flotante prospere y qué países podrían crear un grupo perseguidor de mercados eólicos marinos flotantes de segunda generación, si se cuenta con las políticas adecuadas. el liderazgo está en su lugar”.

Los cinco países perfilados tienen un potencial técnico eólico marino flotante combinado de 3861 GW, equivalente a entre 2,6 veces, para Italia, y 69 veces, para Irlanda, su demanda de electricidad actual”.

Los planes gubernamentales muy ambiciosos de Irlanda, junto con las condiciones favorables del sitio, crean un mercado eólico marino flotante atractivo, siempre que se actualice la red de transmisión y la infraestructura portuaria.

Italia, el compromiso con el cero neto está impulsando el crecimiento de la energía eólica. La falta de espacio en tierra y la ausencia de sitios adecuados para la energía eólica de fondo fijo impulsarán la atención hacia la energía eólica marina flotante.

Marruecos, un gran recurso eólico, la falta de acceso a la energía eólica marina fija, junto con el deseo del gobierno de cumplir objetivos ecológicos y aumentar la seguridad energética, significan un gran interés en la energía eólica marina flotante.

Filipinas, el alto crecimiento económico está impulsando una mayor demanda de electricidad. Los sitios eólicos marinos flotantes con buenos recursos están ubicados cerca de los centros de carga y el Gobierno tiene una agenda ambiciosa. Sin embargo, las tarifas y la infraestructura podrían plantear desafíos.