How Europe can Cut Natural Gas Imports from Russia significantly within a Year

IEA provides 10-Point Plan to European Union for reducing reliance on Russian supplies by over a third while supporting European Green Deal, with emergency options to go further.

Do not sign any new gas supply contracts with Russia. [Impact: Enables greater diversification of supply this year and beyond] Replace Russian supplies with gas from alternative sources [Impact: Increases non-Russian gas supply by around 30 billion cubic metres within a year] Introduce minimum gas storage obligations [Impact: Enhances resilience of the gas system by next winter] Accelerate the deployment of new wind and solar projects [Impact: Reduces gas use by 6 billion cubic metres within a year] Maximise power generation from bioenergy and nuclear [Impact: Reduces gas use by 13 billion cubic metres within a year] Enact short-term tax measures on windfall profits to shelter vulnerable electricity consumers from high prices [Impact: Cuts energy bills even when gas prices remain high] Speed up the replacement of gas boilers with heat pumps [Impact: Reduces gas use by an additional 2 billion cubic metres within a year] Accelerate energy efficiency improvements in buildings and industry [Impact: Reduces gas use by close to 2 billion cubic metres within a year] Encourage a temporary thermostat reduction of 1 °C by consumers [Impact: Reduces gas use by some 10 billion cubic metres within a year] Step up efforts to diversify and decarbonise sources of power system flexibility [Impact: Loosens the strong links between gas supply and Europe’s electricity security]

The 10 points

https://youtube.com/watch?v=8LOQj9eJCdM%3Fenablejsapi%3D1%26wmode%3Dopaque

Watch the launch press conference with Minister Barbara Pompili of France, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, & IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol