Clean Energy Professionals Converge At Annual O&M and Safety Conference

After more than two years, ACP’s Operations and Maintenance and Safety (OMS) Conference is back in-person. OMS is where the clean power industry connects to recognize unique challenges and identify solutions in health and safety, operations and maintenance, workforce training and development, and quality assurance.

From March 8 – 10, we’re in San Diego for this year’s event and are excited to give our safety, and O&M clean energy industry leaders the opportunity to reconnect with old contacts and meet new ones at the industry’s leading O&M and safety event of the year.

With workers on the frontlines working to keep the lights on every day, it is critical for our sector to stay connected and share best practices. O&M teams must work together to maintain efficient and resilient operations, ensure grid reliability, all while keeping focus on the safety of techs.

With over 120 speakers, 120 exhibitors, and over 20 committee meetings, OMS 2022 is a can’t-miss event for anyone working in clean energy operations, maintenance, or safety. Here’s what OMS attendees can expect this week:

Educational Programming and Networking

Over the course of three days, OMS attendees will hear from a diverse array of industry experts on key topics including:

Safety Culture and Leadership

Fire Protection for Solar, Storage and Wind

Elevating Renewable Operations and Safety

Extreme Cold Weather Grid Operations, Preparedness, and Coordination

Cybersecurity

Risk Assessment

Workforce Development

Fall Protection

O&M Solar Vegetation Management

Offshore Workforce Industry Programs

Solar Performance Optimization and more

From morning coffee with exhibitors and committee meetings to attend, to networking lunches and evening receptions, OMS offers numerous networking opportunities for industry attendees to take advantage of after so much time spent away.

Throughout the O&M and Safety Conference, registered attendees can find the most up-to-date information about the conference by downloading the ACP Events app. Access the full conference schedule, presentations, and exhibition information and participate in Q&A and discussions during live presentations with our audience response system. ? Attendees can also utilize our new app attendee activity feed to connect with other OMS attendees, share information about their exhibit booths and more.

Michele MihelicSr. Director, Asset Management and Standard Developmentmmihelic@cleanpower.org