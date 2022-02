EDP Renewables has been awarded 39MW of wind power in Italy

The new wind farm, located in the region of Sicily, will start operating in 2023.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the world’s fourth largest renewable energy producer, has been awarded 39MW of wind power in the seventh auction called by the Italian government through the Gestora de Servizi Energie (GSE).

The new wind farm, located in the region of Sicily, will start operating in 2023 with six 6.5 MW turbines distributed between the municipality of Santa Caterina Villarmosa and the Petralia Sottana substation. The works will start this year with the goal of being completed in 2023 and ready to be connected to the rest of the wind farms in the Italian network.

EDPR’s operational capacity in Italy totals 385MW. Besides, with the 160 MW that the company has under construction and this new project, its total capacity would increase up to 584 MW.

Also, EDPR highlights its commitment to lead the energy transition at a global level by planning to invest approximately 19 billion euros in the deployment of around 20 GW of renewable energy by 2025. An objective that’s included in the strategic plan of the company.