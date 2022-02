American Clean Power Association applauds President Biden’s extension of Section 201 exclusion on solar panel tariffs

American Clean Power Association CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement today after the Biden-Harris Administration’s decision to extend the Section 201 exclusion currently in place on tariffs on imported bifacial solar panels:

“As the nation’s leading voice for clean energy project development, we applaud President Biden’s decision today on a crucial issue facing the solar industry: Section 201 tariffs.? The decision to extend the 201 exclusion for bifacial modules is a win for jobs and a win for the President’s climate agenda.?The President’s decision to extend the tariffs, applicable to monofacial solar cells and modules, gives the domestic solar manufacturing industry four more years to adjust to import competition as intended by the statute.” ?