Ibereólica Renovables receives the concessions for its 219.6 MW Caravelí wind farm in Peru

The Ibereólica Renovables Group continues with its international expansion, reinforcing the energy transition at a global level.

The Peruvian Ministry of Energy granted Ibereólica Caravelí the definitive generation and transmission concessions for the Caravelí Wind Farm. The Caravelí wind farm’s 220kV Caravelí-Poroma transmission line will be 47km long and run through Arequipa and neighboring Ica region. The transmission project includes the expansion of the substation (S.E.) Poroma and the new S.E. Caravelí, located in the districts of Lomas and Marcona, in Arequipa and Ica, respectively.

The Caravelí wind farm located in the province of Caravelí (Peru) will have an installed capacity of 219.6 MW and is scheduled to begin construction in the second half of 2022. The wind farm will generate numerous jobs, both in the construction phase construction and during its operation and maintenance phases, to which must be added the indirect effect on the economic development of the region, and will provide clean energy to supply the needs of more than 250,000 homes. The company promotes the Pacific wind farm in the same area, also with a capacity of 219.6 MW.

Gregorio Álvarez, president and founder of the Ibereólica Renovables Group has once again underlined “the

need to continue advancing in the creation of sustainable and environmentally friendly projects

and local communities. Renewable energies are a boost for local development at a social level,

environmental and economic”.

Grupo Ibereólica Renovables is an independent Spanish business group, leader in the sector of

renewable energies, with more than 25 years of experience in development, construction and operation

of electricity generation projects from renewable sources. Currently, Group

Ibereólica Renovables has 820 MW in operation, of which 613 MW in Chile and 207 MW

in Spain, 165 wind MW and 270 photovoltaic MW under construction in Chile, and has a

global platform of more than 11 GW in wind energy, photovoltaic solar development and in new

renewable hydrogen generation technologies in Spain, Chile, Peru and Brazil. the group has

a solid and extensive experience in each of the phases of development, engineering, construction and

exploitation of generation projects with wind, solar and hydraulic technologies. The group

Ibereólica Renovables has invested more than 1,500 million dollars to date in the development and

construction of renewable energy generation projects.