Brazil reaches 21 GW of installed wind power in 2021

Brazil reached the mark of 21 gigawatts (GW) of installed power from wind energy. There are more than 9,000 wind turbines in operation at 777 wind farms in 12 Brazilian states.

According to the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (Abeeólica), there are more than 532 MW that are already in trial operation and should enter commercial operation in the coming weeks.

Wind energy is the second most used source in Brazil for electricity generation, with 11.5% presence in the Brazilian electricity matrix, only behind hydroelectric plants. The forecast of the association that represents the sector is that Brazil will reach more than 33 GW of installed wind capacity in 2026.

The most recent energy generation data is from 2020 and shows that wind farms generated, in that year, 57 TWh of energy, which, on a monthly average, would be enough to supply 28.8 million homes per month, which That means a population of about 86.4 million people.