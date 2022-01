American Clean Power statement on Biden-Harris Administration clean energy actions and New York Bight offshore wind lease sale

American Clean Power Association CEO Heather Zichal today issued the following statement after the Biden-Harris administration announced actions to increase clean energy deployment and the Department of Interior announced an offshore wind lease sale for the New York Bight area:

“ACP applauds the announcement from the Biden-Harris administration to increase the deployment of clean energy projects and create more jobs across the country with a focus on offshore wind, expanding renewables on public lands and upgrades to the electrical transmission system. The actions announced today show that an entire whole-of-government approach is being brought to address the challenge of climate change.

Under the leadership of Secretary Haaland and BOEM Director Lefton, moving ahead with the final sale notice for the New York Bight offshore wind energy area is an example of building a clean and sustainable energy future that will help foster economic development in the region’s coastal communities while reducing harmful pollution. The lease sale is another key step in the Biden administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

The American clean power industry is committed to working closely with the administration as we invest in American communities, create American jobs, and rapidly reduce our country’s greenhouse gas emissions.”