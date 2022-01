Nexans : to connect South Fork offshore wind farm with the U.S. mainland, providing clean energy power to 70,000 homes in New York

Nexans will deliver HVAC subsea export cables for South Fork Wind Farm, the first delivery of Nexans’ framework agreement to supply Ørsted and Eversource with up to 1,000 km of high voltage subsea cables in the U.S.

The South Fork Wind Farm will address East Hampton’s energy needs, producing enough clean energy to power 70,000 homes.

The HVAC cables will be manufactured in Nexans’ newly transformed subsea high voltage cable plant in Charleston, South Carolina, the only facility in the U.S. capable of manufacturing high voltage subsea cable.

Paris, January 12, 2022 – Nexans has received the first order under the frame agreement to manufacture approximately 110km of high voltage subsea cables to South Fork Wind, a joint venture between Ørsted and Eversource. The 3-phase 138 kV high voltage alternative current (HVAC) subsea export cables will be integrated with two fiber-optic cables and transmit 132 MW of electricity to Long Island, New York.

Located 35 miles offshore from Montauk Point, New York, the 132 MW South Fork Wind Farm will address East Hampton’s energy needs, producing enough clean energy to power 70,000 homes annually. The historic project will be the New York state’s first offshore wind farm and will play a key role in reaching the state’s clean energy goals. Construction will start in 2022.

The Export Cable Framework Agreement, providing the opportunity to supply up to 1,000km of high voltage subsea cables in the U.S. by 2027, was signed in December 2019 between Ørsted Wind Power North America LLC and Nexans to accelerate the energy transition in North America by bringing Nexans’ industry-leading subsea cable technology to the U.S. This contract is the first project to be delivered under this agreement.

The HVAC cables will be manufactured at Nexans’ newly transformed subsea high voltage plant in Charleston, South Carolina, the only plant in the U.S. capable of manufacturing high voltage subsea cables. It is a critical part of building out the strategic supply chain for offshore wind industry in the U.S.