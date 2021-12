Vestas secures an order for 81 MW of wind power with Pampa Energía in Argentina

Vestas has signed an agreement with Pampa Energia for the 81 MW De la Bahía II project near the city of Bahía Blanca in the Province of Buenos Aires in Argentina. With this expansion of the De la Bahía wind farm, which has been in operation since 2019, the combined capacity of the wind complex will reach a total of 187 MW.

The order includes 18 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, which optimizes wind energy production over the life of the project.

“Vestas is pleased to grow our partnership with Pampa Energía, Argentina’s leading independent and integrated energy company. We are certain that the reliability and competitiveness of the 4 MW platform combined with the 20-year service contract, designed to ensure the optimized performance of the assets, will provide Pampa Energía with long-term certainty and optimize its business case ” says Eduardo Ricotta. , President of Vestas Latin America.

“The significant expansion that the company will carry out at this site will be of great value for the generation of clean energy. Through this investment, Pampa Energía reinforces its commitment to the sustainable production of energy resources and the revaluation of caring for the environment ”, says Marcelo Mindlin, president of Pampa Energía.

Wind turbine delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022 and commissioning is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

Vestas and Pampa Energía S.A., in addition to the De la Bahía cluster, have previously developed the 100 MW Mario Cebreiro wind farm in the same region and in operation since 2018.

With this new order, Vestas consolidates its leadership position in Argentina with a market share of more than 50 percent of the 1.5 GW fleet in operation.