Vestas wins order for 87 MW EnVentus wind turbines for wind power in Finland

Vestas has received an order for 87 MW from ABO Wind AG for the Pajuperänkagas project in Finland. The order includes the supply and installation of 14 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and adds to the nearly 2 GW in firm orders already received in Finland for the EnVentus wind platform.

Vestas will provide service for the project through an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, which will provide certainty in energy performance and Vestas’ industry leading service experience throughout the life of the project.

“We are delighted to be involved in a new project with ABO Wind AG, which is the foundation of the strong partnership we have globally and our shared vision of a sustainable future. We are confident that the reliability and competitiveness of the EnVentus platform combined with the 25-year service contract, designed to ensure the optimized performance of the asset, will provide ABO Wind AG with long-term certainty and optimize its business case ”, says Juan Furons. , Vice President of North and West Sales.

The Pajuperänkagas project, which will be located in the Haapajärvi municipality in the North Ostrobothnia region, will receive turbines in the second quarter of 2023 and will be fully operational in the fourth quarter of the same year.