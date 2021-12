Vestas wins order for 56 MW of wind power in France

Vestas has received a 56 MW order for a wind farm in France. The contract includes the supply and installation of eighteen 4 MW platform wind turbines, including the V136-3.45 MW, V126-3.45 MW and V117-3.45 MW turbines delivered in various power optimized modes, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 of 10 years. (AOM 5000) service contract.

The mixed platform site configuration in combination with a service agreement demonstrates both the flexibility of Vestas 4 MW platform wind turbines and Vestas’ ability to create custom site designs to optimize energy production.

Delivery and commissioning of the wind turbine is scheduled for the second half of 2022. The project and the client have not been disclosed.

Vestas installed its first wind turbine in France in 1991. Since then, the company has led the country’s wind industry with more than 6.1 GW of installed wind power capacity and more than 2,600 wind turbines. These numbers position the company as the main contributor to the expansion of wind power in France, with a cumulative market share of 30 percent.