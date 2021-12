Vestas wins multi-brand service agreement for 430 MW of wind power in Brazil

Leveraging its industry-leading service capabilities, Vestas has secured a multi-brand service agreement in Brazil for the maintenance of Renova Energia’s 430 MW Alto Sertão III wind complex, comprised of 24 wind farms in Bahia.

Vestas will deliver a long-term service contract (AOM 2000) for the operation and maintenance of 155 Alstom ECO 100, 110 and 122 wind turbines. The contract is designed to ensure sustained performance through regular preventive maintenance of the asset for the next 10 years .

“The multi-brand service agreements demonstrate how Vestas can leverage our global presence, market experience, extensive service solutions and broad supply chain to provide value to our customers throughout the entire life cycle of the wind farm, whether it is for the service of Vestas turbines or third-party technology, ”says Eduardo Ricotta, president of Vestas Latin America. “Now, under a Vestas service contract, we will be able to strengthen and optimize the energy production of the projects and provide long-term commercial certainty for Renova Energía.”

“Renova Energia is pleased to name Vestas as its long-term maintenance service provider for the 155 turbines in our Alto Sertão III, Phase A complex,” says Ricardo Lira, COO of Renova Energia.

To secure this order, Vestas has leveraged its industry-leading service footprint to deliver another multi-brand service contract in Brazil, in addition to the multi-brand turbines of more than 500 MW already in service by Vestas in the country. Today, Vestas serves more than 123 GW of wind turbines, including more than 8 GW of non-Vestas turbines, on more than 30 non-Vestas turbine models in 25 countries and more than 300 sites.