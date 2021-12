Vestas wins 25 MW order in Italy

RWE Renewables Italia S.r.l. has placed a 25 MW order for the Selinus wind farm to be located in Partanna and Castelvetrano, Sicily, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of six V136-4.2 MW wind turbines.

“We look forward to collaborating with Vestas in Sicily. Once the turbines of our 17th onshore wind farm have been commissioned, they will generate enough green electricity to cover the annual needs of more than 22,000 Italian households,” said Paolo Raia, Country Chair RWE Renewables Italia.

“We are proud to partner with RWE, a key company for the global expansion of renewable energy. The order showcases how the versatility of Vestas’ 4MW platform continues to optimise our customers’ business case and help them win projects in the Italian auctions”, says Vestas Head of Italy, Francesco Amati.

With this wind farm, the company adds more than 1.5 GW of contracts derived from auctions in Italy, where it has installed over 4.6 GW since 1991, accounting for over 40 percent market share.

Turbine delivery is planned for the third quarter of 2022, whilst commissioning is expected for the fourth quarter of 2022.