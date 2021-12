Vestas wins an order for 235 MW of wind from Invenergy in Illinois

Vestas has secured a 235 MW order for V150-4.2 MW wind turbines and V136-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operational mode from Invenergy to power the Sapphire Sky wind project in Illinois, USA.

“We are pleased to once again partner with Invenergy, the world leader in sustainable energy, and expand the renewable energy sector in Illinois with the Sapphire Sky wind farm,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America.

“As a leader in wind power operations, it is partnerships like our commitment to Vestas that ensure we continue to develop the best-in-class fleet. At Invenergy, safety, efficiency and operational excellence are paramount in the entire process of Construction and Us We pride ourselves on working with project partners who share those same goals. We look forward to deepening our investment and presence in our home state of Illinois together with Vestas, “said Bryan Schueler, executive vice president and business leader for construction.

The order includes the supply and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

Wind turbine delivery begins in the second quarter of 2022 and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner in wind energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install and service onshore and offshore wind turbines around the world, and with more than 145 GW of wind turbines in 85 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and more than 123 GW of in-service wind turbines, we use data to interpret, forecast and exploit wind resources and provide best-in-class wind energy solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing sustainable energy solutions to the world to fuel a bright future.