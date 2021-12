Pomerania wind farm, owned by Ignitis Group, started commercial operations

The Polish regulator on 6 December 2021 issued a generation licence to Pomerania Wind Farm sp. z.o.o., a part of Ignitis Group. The issued licence will allow to start commercial operations (COD) and generate electricity under the contract for difference (CfD) tariff of 214.98 PLN/MWh (around 47 EUR/MWh) awarded in the Polish renewable energy auction for a period of 15 years.

“It is a very important stage in the development of the Pomerania wind farm, which means that we completed the development of the project. From now on we will commence commercial operations and generate electricity under a Polish renewable energy CfD tariff. This moment is significant to the Group itself because this is one of the most obvious examples of implementation of goals set out in our strategy”, said Darius Maikšt?nas, CEO at Ignitis Group.

It is estimated that during the 30 years of operation of the wind farm, the undiscounted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will amount to EUR 440m.

The total annual electricity generation output of the wind farm will reach approximately 300 GWh.

The Pomerania wind farm is the first Group’s project of its kind in Poland, it comprises 29 wind turbines with their nominal capacity rated from 3 MW to 3.3 MW. The total capacity of the Pomerania wind farm is 94 MW.

The objective to consistently increase Green Generation portfolio and reach 4 GW of installed Green Generation capacity by 2030 is set out in the Group’s strategy (link). Since the COD of Pomerania wind farm, the Group’s Green Generation installed capacity increased by 94 MW and reached 1,214 MW.