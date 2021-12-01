The Njord Group consortium chooses NIRAS as advisor on tender for world’s first energy island in Denmark 1.12.2021 06:00:00 | Niras A/S NIRAS will be the advisor of a consortium called Njord Group that consists of ACCIONA, Boskalis, DEME, and MT Højgaard International. The four companies will develop a joint tender for the future energy island in the North Sea in support of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners that are acting as project developer on behalf of the investor consortium VindØ (Wind Island). NIRAS has been chosen as advisor by the Njord Group consortium that will develop a tender for the world’s first energy island off the west coast of Denmark. NIRAS has been chosen as advisor by the Njord Group consortium that will develop a tender for the world’s first energy island that will be constructed in the North Sea some 100 km from west coast of Denmark where there are ideal conditions for producing green energy from offshore windmills.



Njord Group consists of the four leading international companies ACCIONA, Boskalis, DEME and MT Højgaard International, that jointly possess a wealth of expertise within offshore windfarms, as well as offshore and marine constructions. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) are the project developer on behalf of the investor consortium VindØ (i.e. Wind Island) that consists of two large Danish insurance companies and pension funds, PensionDanmark and PFA, and one of Denmark’s largest energy and distributions companies, Andel. ”We are very proud that NIRAS has been chosen as advisor for a consortium that consists of companies of this calibre. We are looking forward to contributing our expert knowledge to this ground-breaking project within the green transition,” says senior vice president at NIRAS, Carsten Heine Lund. The energy island is expected to be connected to offshore windfarms with a combined capacity of 10 GW. In addition, the island will contain a centre for innovation with a capacity for energy storage and a Power-to-X plant, as well as a harbour and facilities for operation, maintenance, and housing for the staff stationed at the site. Strong competences within marine projects, offshore wind and sustainability “There is no doubt that our expertise with marine projects is an excellent match for the competences of our partners. Previously, we have worked with a number of these companies on different projects in Scandinavia and internationally and we have had a very good cooperation on these occasions,” says vice president in NIRAS, Christoffer Truelsen. NIRAS has worked on a series of offshore wind projects around the world and has extensive expertise within offshore and marine constructions. In addition, the company also has thorough experience with all relevant environmental issues, in particular in relation to impact on the marine environment. “Sustainability is deeply rooted within our DNA. Accordingly, NIRAS’ long-lasting involvement in large marine projects and our substantial work for green transition also make our company a perfect fit for the energy island project,” says Carsten Heine Lund.