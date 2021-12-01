BW Ideol has signed an agreement to acquire a 5% ownership in the 30MW EOLMED floating wind energy pilot project

BW Ideol has signed an agreement to acquire a 5% ownership in the 30MW EOLMED floating wind power pilot project in the French Mediterranean. This investment confirms the company’s dual-track
growth strategy as co-developer of floating wind projects and as floating foundation EPCI provider.
BW Ideol and Qair have been cooperating on the project since 2016 and the early development stages
when the French government awarded the project on the merits of BW Ideol’s floating wind
technology. Since, in 2020, TotalEnergies Renewables acquired a 20% ownership in the project.
EolMed is one of the first floating wind projects in the Mediterranean and is composed of three 10
MW Vestas wind turbines, currently one of the most powerful offshore wind turbines in operation in
the market. The project will be installed 15 km off Gruissan, France.
“We are very pleased to further support the development of this flagship project and join EolMed’s
existing shareholders. By licensing our floater technology, providing design and engineering services
and becoming a co-shareholder of the project, we are both executing our long-term growth and value
creation strategy as well as strengthening our project portfolio and our unique access to a valuable
return of experience”, said Paul de la Guérivière, the CEO of BW Ideol.
The EolMed project is progressing towards final investment decision (FID) with an expected start of
construction in early 2022.
About BW Ideol:
BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of
experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.’s
patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg
growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind-farm project
developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in
France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience
from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.
