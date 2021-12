Nordex receives order in Brazil from AES Brasil for 370 MW of wind power

– 65 N163/5.X wind turbines of the Delta4000 series intended for the “Cajuína 2” wind farm Hamburg, 30 November 2021. AES Brasil has once again commissioned the Nordex Group to supply and install N163/5.X wind turbines in Brazil. Following the 314 MW order for the “Cajuína” wind farm in June 2021,

AES has now ordered a further 65 N163/5.X turbines with a total volume of 370 MW for the “Cajuína 2” extension phase. The order again includes service for the turbines for an initial period of five years, with several options to extend up to 20 years. “Cajuína 2” is part of the Cajuína Wind Complex in the state of Rio Grande do Norte in the municipality of Lajes. Constant average wind speeds of approx. 9.5 m/s give the site a high capacity factor. The turbines are due to be installed in summer 2022 and will be supplied in a project-specific operating mode of 5.7 MW. The Nordex Group will be manufacturing hubs, most parts of the nacelles, the 120 meter concrete towers and the rotor blades in Brazil.

The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.