American Clean Power Association statement on BOEM approval of South Fork offshore wind power project

American Clean Power Association (ACP)?CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement after the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued its record of decision for the South Fork offshore wind project, which will be located 19 miles southeast of Block Island, Rhode Island:

“The American Clean Power Association applauds the decision by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to approve construction and operations for the South Fork offshore wind project. With a national goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, America has an opportunity to jump-start the offshore wind industry. This will create up to 83,000 jobs and deliver $25 billion in annual investments into our economy by the end of this decade. The approval of the South Fork project builds momentum and certainty for the offshore wind industry and its vast supply chain, including new American fabrication facilities, ports, vessels, and workforce training. Rhode Island was home to the first offshore wind farm in the U.S. and this project alone will create about 340 jobs and deliver enough clean power for about 70,000 homes. This is an exciting moment for the industry as we work to dramatically increase offshore wind production, create jobs, and tackle the ongoing climate crisis.”

